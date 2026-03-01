Nagpur Factory Blast: CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Families

File Picture

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident at an explosives factory in Raulgaon, Nagpur district.

The ex-gratia compensation will be provided by the state government to the legal heirs of the deceased. In addition, the company concerned has also assured separate financial assistance to the affected families.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the incident and stated that the government stands firmly with the victims’ families during this difficult time. Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.

At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others injured in a devastating explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Raulgaon village of Katol tehsil in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday morning, confirmed PTI.

The blast occurred at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited between 7 am and 7.15 am, as per PTI. The force of the explosion caused extensive damage to the unit, triggering panic in the surrounding area.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot and began rescue operations to clear debris and ensure no one remained trapped under the rubble. District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar were present at the site to oversee relief measures.

A detailed statement would be issued shortly. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

The incident comes a day after a blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district claimed 21 lives, once again bringing industrial safety practices under scrutiny.

(With PTI Input)

