 Nagpur Explosion: 9 Killed, Many Injured After Massive Blast At Explosives Factory In Bazargaon
Nagpur Explosion: 9 Killed, Many Injured After Massive Blast At Explosives Factory In Bazargaon

The thundering blast occurred around 9 a.m. in the Solar Industries India Ltd, which manufactures industrial explosives, at its Bazargaon plant when the morning shift had started, said locals.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
9 Killed, Many Injured After Massive Blast At Explosives Factory In Bazargaon

Nagpur, December 17: At least nine persons were feared killed and several others injured in a massive explosion that took place in an explosive manufacturing factory, here on Sunday morning, officials said.

The thundering blast occurred around 9 a.m. in the Solar Industries India Ltd, which manufactures industrial explosives, at its Bazargaon plant when the morning shift had started, said locals.

The cause of the blast is not known, and it is not clear how many workers were present in the factory at that time, said the officials.

Police have cordoned off the area even as rescue and relief works are on while a large number of agitated workers and the kin of the victims staged protests outside the factory.

