Nagpur Explosion: 9 Killed, Many Injured After Massive Blast At Explosives Factory In Bazargaon

Nagpur, December 17: At least nine persons were feared killed and several others injured in a massive explosion that took place in an explosive manufacturing factory, here on Sunday morning, officials said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Bazargaon village of Nagpur after nine people died in a blast in the Solar Explosive Company. https://t.co/BmxSR5ZapK pic.twitter.com/O4sBRCDrg2 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The thundering blast occurred around 9 a.m. in the Solar Industries India Ltd, which manufactures industrial explosives, at its Bazargaon plant when the morning shift had started, said locals.

#WATCH | Nagpur: Senior General Manager at Solar Explosive Company, Ashish Srivastava says, "The incident was reported around 9am...Nine people have died...All the workmen have been evacuated. The authorities are looking into the matter..." https://t.co/BmxSR5ZapK pic.twitter.com/t0LrTv6J06 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The cause of the blast is not known, and it is not clear how many workers were present in the factory at that time, said the officials.

नागपुरातील सोलार इंडस्ट्रीजमध्ये झालेल्या स्फोटात 6 महिलांसह 9 लोकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मी मृतकांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. या दुःखद प्रसंगी त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या पाठीशी राज्य सरकार ठामपणे उभे आहे.

संरक्षण दलासाठी ड्रोन आणि स्फोटके तयार करणारी… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 17, 2023

Rescue and relief works are on

Police have cordoned off the area even as rescue and relief works are on while a large number of agitated workers and the kin of the victims staged protests outside the factory.