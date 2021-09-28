e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:02 PM IST

Nagpur: Ex-CJI Sharad Bobde's mother passes away

IANS
Nagpur: Ex-CJI Sharad Bobde's mother passes away | File Image

Nagpur: Ex-CJI Sharad Bobde's mother passes away | File Image

Advertisement

Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde's mother Mukta Bobde died of old age in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, an aide of the ex-CJI said.

She was 96.

Mukta Bobde died at her residence at 3.30 am. The funeral will take place here at 4 pm on Tuesday, the aide said in a brief statement.

Sharad Bobde, who belongs to Nagpur, became the chief justice in November 2019 and retired in April 2021

ALSO READ

'Leaving with satisfaction, I did my best': CJI Sharad Bobde bids farewell to Supreme Court

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal