Nagpur Crime: 1 Killed, 2 Critically Injured After Ex-Tenant Attacks Landlords With Knife In Amarnagar; VIDEO |

Nagpur: A tenant, allegedly harbouring resentment, attacked his former landlords and killed a guest with a knife. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Amarnagar area under the MIDC Police Station limits in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

Attack captured on CCTV

The entire attack on the landlords was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the tenant entering the owners' premises in an angry state and attacking the couple. When neighbours tried to stop him, he allegedly attacked them as well.

Nagpur - A former tenant allegedly entered a house and launched a brutal attack with a sword and knife in the Amarnagar area under MIDC police station limits, killing a guest woman and leaving a couple critically injured.According to Police Inspector Purushottam Devkar, the… pic.twitter.com/kgyPdsUNj2 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 29, 2026

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Roshan Nilkanthrao Taral, who reportedly forced his way into the residence of Dharmapal Dahat and attacked him, his wife Vanita Dahat, and their guest, Sangita Raju Chaudhary, who was reportedly staying with the couple.

Guest killed, couple injured

During the assault, the guest, Sangita Raju Chaudhary, died on the spot after being attacked with a knife. The couple reportedly sustained serious injuries in the attack. They were immediately rushed to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, Taral, who had earlier vacated the residence of Dharmapal Dahat, 51, had allegedly been harbouring a grudge after he was asked to leave over his behaviour. Preliminary information suggests the attack stemmed from a dispute over playing the radio at a high volume, which had created enmity between them for more than a year.

Accused taken into custody

Police officials stated that Taral had rented a room from Dahat before moving to Rajiv Nagar. However, he was allegedly asked to vacate the room after a dispute arose between the owner and the tenant over playing the radio at a high volume and his behaviour, reported The Times of India.

To avenge his eviction, the accused allegedly attacked the owners and their guest, Sangita Raju Chaudhary, 40, who was reportedly the sister of Vanita Dahat, 48.

Following the incident, police took Taral into custody, while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered against the accused. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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