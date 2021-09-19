e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:22 PM IST

Nagpur: Cops sent notice to over 26k vehicle owners to pay pending challans of Rs 3.68 crore

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

The Nagpur police on Saturday sent pre litigation notices to 26,412 vehicle owners to pay up pending challans (fines) of Rs 3.68 crore, failing which they will have to appear in a Lok Adalat on September 25, an official said.

The challans are from the period between March 1 and August 31 this year, an official said, adding that people should check the 'Maharashtra Traffic' app to see if their names are on the list

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
