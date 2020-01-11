Nagpur: Cop suspended for sending lewd messages to woman colleague

Nagpur: A traffic police constable in Nagpur was suspended on Friday for sending lewd messages to a married woman colleague, an official said.
Constable Nandkishore Tayde was suspended after Indore police inspector sent a report to DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, he said.
"Tayde was sending objectionable messages to the woman constable. Her husband, also a policeman, picked up a fight with Tayde on January 6. Both sustained injuries in the fight.
After an inquiry, Tayde was placed under suspension," he added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)