Nagpur: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat injures shoulder during morning walk at Seminary Hills

Nagpur: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was injured after he fell during a morning walk on the Seminary Hills in Nagpur. The incident took place on Monday morning.

Thorat injured his shoulder after the fall and was immediately taken to the hospital for first aid. Giving an update about his injury and informing that he is perfectly fine, he posted a tweet on his Twitter handle.

While informing the public on his Twitter handle, he said, "This morning I injured my shoulder due to a fall during my morning walk at Seminary Hill, Nagpur. I have taken first aid at Nagpur. I am perfectly healthy and there is no reason to worry. I am going to take further treatment in Mumbai under the advice of family doctor."

आज सकाळी नागपूरच्या सेमिनरी हिल येथे मॉर्निंग वॉक करताना पडल्यामुळे माझ्या खांद्याला दुखापत झाली आहे. मी नागपूर येथे प्राथमिक उपचार घेतले आहेत. माझी तब्येत पूर्णपणे बरी असून काळजी करण्याचे कारण नाही. मी पुढील उपचार फॅमिली डॉक्टरच्या सल्ल्याने मुंबईत घेणार आहे. — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) December 26, 2022

Thorat along with other party leaders is in Nagpur to attend the Winter session of Assembly. After his first aid, he opted to take further assistance from his family doctor.

