Nagpur: BJP, Congress workers clash in city; police patrolling intensified, both groups booked

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Jaripatka area of Nagpur on Sunday, after which police personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order, an official said.

The BJP claimed the office of its corporator Vicky Kukreja was ransacked by Congress workers, after which the ruckus started.

"The argument started after some women arrived at Kukreja's office and accused him of not solving issues in the area. It soon turned into a clash between BJP and Congress workers. The Congress workers alleged that Kukreja and BJP workers misbehaved with the women," an official said.

Both groups have lodged FIRs against each other, and probe into the incident is underway, he added.

Senior officials like Additional CP (North Region) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Zone V) Manish Kalwania and DCP (Zone III) Gajanan Rajmane arrived at Jaripatka police station where the two groups had gathered.

An official said Kukreja and his supporters have been booked under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions for outraging modesty of women and other offences, while Youth Congress functionary Baba Khan and others have been charged with rioting and other offences.

Later BJP workers burnt tyres in Vasanshah Square and asked traders to down shutters, leading to the deployment of Riot Control Police and other units for maintenance of law and order.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said both groups would also be booked for arson and unlawful assembly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:25 PM IST