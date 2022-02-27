Mumbai: Company's email account hacked, ₹21 lakh siphoned

The Saki Naka Police have registered an offence of cheating against an unidentified person, who allegedly hacked the email account of a fabric company and transferred money worth ₹21,34,106. While no arrests have been made yet, police are probing the matter and have contacted the bank.

According to police sources, when the company employee wanted to make a transaction for a deal on February 24, he realised that the business account did not have sufficient balance. Subsequently, they approached the higher authorities, only to check the account balance and found out that their funds were flushed.

An internal probe revealed that the money was transferred to two accounts– SK Trading and DS Services– after they had received instructions on the email to make the transfer. The internal audit, however, revealed that this instruction was unauthorized and the company heads had no idea about the two banking transactions that were made by these two companies, with whom the company had never dealt.

Having realized that their official company email account was hacked, they approached the Saki Naka Police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating and impersonation.

ALSO READ Mumbai Power Outage: Mumbaikars initiate meme fest

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:18 PM IST