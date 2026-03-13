Nagpur Bench Of Bombay HC Seeks Response On LPG Supply Amid US-Iran War Energy Crisis

Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court issues notices to the Petroleum Ministry and a private LPG supplier over domestic gas supply concerns during the ongoing energy crisis | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nagpur, March 12: The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and a private firm in connection with a petition filed by six LPG distributors seeking increased supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders amid the energy crisis due to the Iran war.

Petition alleges inadequate domestic LPG supply

The petitioners claimed Nagpur-headquartered Confidence Petroleum India Limited had failed to augment the supply of household LPG cylinders despite the Centre's directive prioritising domestic distribution.

The petition, filed through advocates Shyam Dewani and Saahil Dewani, claimed the Iran war had caused disruptions in global crude supply, leading to constraints in LPG production, following which the ministry had issued orders directing that LPG production and supply for domestic consumers be given priority.

Distributors seek halt to LPG exports

The plea said repeated representations to the company seeking a halt to LPG exports and an increase in supply to the domestic market had not been acted upon.

Confidence Petroleum India Limited had informed them that the firm cannot prioritise supply in the domestic market as it has to cater to the international market as per its export strategy, the petitioners claimed.

High Court issues notices to Centre and company

Justices Anil S. Kilor and Raj D. Wakode of the Nagpur bench of the High Court, while hearing the petition on Thursday, issued notices to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Confidence Petroleum India Limited. The matter is returnable on Monday.

The court bench said that, in the interim, the government's policy of prioritising the supply of domestic LPG cylinders must be strictly followed.

Distributors supply LPG across Maharashtra

The petition said the six distributors procure LPG from the firm and subsequently supply the same to their customers, including households, hotels, small industries and commercial establishments in Nagpur and other districts of Maharashtra.

