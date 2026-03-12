Mumbai Gas Crisis: BMC Canteen To Serve Only Tea And Snacks From Friday Amid LPG Shortage

BMC headquarters canteen in Fort limits services to tea and ready-to-eat snacks due to LPG cylinder shortage affecting food preparation | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, March 12: The canteen located at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at Fort, which serves fresh food at nominal rates to more than 2,000 people every day, including visitors and staff, will provide only tea, coffee and ready-to-eat snacks from Friday due to unavailability of LPG cylinders. The civic canteen services are hit as a result of the overall gas supply crisis in India following the US-Iran war.

Emergency request for LPG cylinders

"The labour department had written to HPCL requesting to provide at least three gas cylinders of 21 kg on an emergency basis to ensure canteen services are not halted. However, by Thursday night no cylinders were received," said a senior BMC officer concerned with the canteen management.

Food services to remain disrupted

"The food services will be disrupted. However, we will try to at least ensure tea and snacks are available, which can be heated on electric appliances," the official added.

Citizens likely to be affected

Another civic official said, "Most of the BMC employees get their lunch from home. The canteen services, especially the freshly made breakfast and lunch services, are mostly used by the citizens who visit the BMC headquarters for their work. The citizens will suffer," said an employee working at the head office.

Restaurants and cafeterias also affected

Due to the shortage of gas supply, several government and private cafeterias across the city have been hit. More than 20% of the restaurants are forced to close down due to unavailability of gas, while several employees of private companies have received emails from their offices regarding the unavailability of fresh food services until the situation improves.

Although the government has been assuring that there is no shortage and citizens should not panic, the ground situation is contradictory.

