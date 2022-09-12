Nagpur: Bank manager conned into transferring Rs 40 lakh

Representative Image |

Nagpur: The manager of a leading bank at Ramdaspeth in Nagpur was duped of Rs 40 lakh by a man who posed as a functionary of a firm that had an account with the branch, a police official said on Sunday.

Bank manager Vivek Kumar Vijay Chaudhary received a Whatsapp call purportedly from the director of a firm asking the banker to release money as payment to some groups, the official said.

“The man imitated the voice of the firm's director and told the branch manager that he would give details of cheques for the payment procedure. Chaudhary transferred Rs 27.35 lakh and Rs 12.50 lakh in two tranches to four accounts,” he said.

After Chaudhary called the firm's office for confirmation of receipt of payment, he was told that no one had called from the firm.