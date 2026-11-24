Nagpur Accident VIDEO: Govt Scorpio SUV Of Katol SDM Piyush Chiwande Collides With E-Rickshaw, BMW; 4 Injured |

A government Scorpio reportedly assigned to Katol Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Piyush Chiwande allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with an e-rickshaw and a BMW car on the Katol-Nagpur road on Monday, November 23.

The accident left the e-rickshaw driver seriously injured, while another passenger in the three-wheeler and two occupants of the BMW were also reported to have sustained injuries. The BMW suffered extensive damage to its front end.

Video Shows Exact Moments Of Accident

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A video of the incident has surfaced online, capturing the moments leading up to the collision. The SUV can be seen approaching from the wrong side of the road as an e-rickshaw comes towards it. The three-wheeler appears to swerve to avoid a direct impact but hits the rear of the Scorpio and topples sideways.

The SUV then continues forward and crashes head-on into an approaching BMW. Bystanders can be seen rushing to help those involved, while one of the car's occupants appears to limp after getting out of the vehicle.

Chiwande Was Not In Scorpio Involved In Accident

According to a report by Marathi news portal Tarun Bharat, the Scorpio was being driven by Manish Charde, a staff member assigned to the SDO's office. Charde had reportedly dropped Chiwande at his office and was travelling to refuel the government vehicle when the accident occurred. Another account states that he was on his way to collect official documents. The circumstances surrounding his journey are being examined.

Police said the driver was allegedly travelling in the wrong direction when the Scorpio collided with the e-rickshaw. The impact seriously injured its driver, identified as Ashok Kohale. Charde reportedly lost control of the SUV following the first collision, causing it to crash into the BMW.

The government vehicle's airbags deployed during the impact, reportedly preventing Charde from sustaining serious injuries. The injured e-rickshaw occupants were taken to a private hospital for treatment. The BMW's occupants were also reported to have suffered injuries.

The crash also led to an argument after occupants of the BMW objected to the black film reportedly fitted on the windows of the government Scorpio. The objection triggered a commotion at the spot. Police are investigating the incident.

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