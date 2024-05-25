 Nagpur Accident: 3 People Including 3-Yr-Old Child Injured After Speeding Car Hits Them Near Zenda Chowk; 3 Youths Detained
ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Representative Photo

Nagpur: Three persons including a child were injured after a speeding car hit them in the Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali police limits in Nagpur on Friday evening, police said.

Following the incident, police detained three people, including the car driver, who was driving rashly.

People Involved In The Accident

Among the injured are a woman, a three-year-old child, and another person. The police have sent the accused for medical examination and the process of filing a case is going on. After this incident, the mob vandalized the car.

Gorakh Bhamre, DCP, Nagpur detailing about the incident said, "A woman, her child and another person were injured after a speeding car hit them around 8:30 pm at Zenda Chowk area of Kotwali Police Station. People caught one of the accused. Police detained three youths and the car driver in connection with the case. Liquor bottles and narcotic substances were seized from the car. Medical tests of the accused are being conducted and a case is being registered."

About Pune Porsche Car Accident

Earlier, a minor had ploughed his swanky Porsche into the two IT professionals, who were travelling on a bike, killing them on the spot on May 19.

Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident on the night of May 19.

