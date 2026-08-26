 Nagpur: 2 Masked Men Open Fire At Congress Councillor Shubham Motghare’s House; Narrow Escape For Him & His Daughter - VIDEO
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Nagpur: 2 Masked Men Open Fire At Congress Councillor Shubham Motghare’s House; Narrow Escape For Him & His Daughter - VIDEO

Two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at Congress councillor Shubham Motghare's house in Nagpur's Wathoda area around 12:30 am on Tuesday night. Nobody was injured, though bullets reportedly damaged window panes. Motghare said he and his daughter narrowly escaped. CCTV reportedly captured two masked suspects arriving on a moped, firing at the house and fleeing. Police are investigating.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Nagpur: 2 Masked Men Open Fire At Congress Councillor Shubham Motghare’s House; Narrow Escape For Him & His Daughter - VIDEO
Nagpur: 2 Masked Men Open Fire At Congress Councillor Shubham Motghare’s House; Narrow Escape For Him & His Daughter - VIDEO |

Panic gripped Maharashtra’s Nagpur after two unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the house of Congress councillor Shubham Motghare in the Wathoda area.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night at around 12:30 am. Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing. However, the bullets reportedly damaged the window panes of the house.

Visuals shared online show broken pieces of window glass scattered on the ground following the firing. The visuals further show police officials reached the spot and began examining the scene, while several local residents were also seen gathered outside the premises.

Councillor, daughter narrowly escape

According to Lokmat Times, Motghare said the firing took place shortly after he entered his house through the balcony. His daughter was also reportedly near the doorway at the time. Motghare said that he and his daughter narrowly escaped the firing.

CCTV captures suspected assailants

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the shooters. A CCTV camera installed at the premises reportedly captured two unidentified men wearing face coverings arriving on a moped. The suspects allegedly opened fire at the house before fleeing the spot.

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As police continue their search for the accused and investigate the motive behind the firing, the exact reason for the attack remains unclear. Motghare has reportedly said that he does not suspect anyone of being behind the incident.

Motghare won 2026 NMC election

Meanwhile, Shubham Motghare, representing the Indian National Congress, won the 2026 Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) election from Ward No. 26 (Scheduled Caste). He secured 15,302 votes, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Meshram Dharmapal Nathuji, who received 13,324 votes.

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Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. The incident has caused concern among local residents and raised questions over the safety of public representatives in the area.

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