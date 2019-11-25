Mystery deepens over how Ajit Pawar got letter of support

Amid Supreme Court hearings, there is a lot of suspense over the letter of support handed over to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by NCP rebel leader Ajit Pawar, which led to the immediate revocation of the President's Rule in Maharashtra. After the President's Rule was revoked Devendra Fadnavis took was sworn-in as chief minister in wee-hour.

According to News18, BJP has claimed Ajit Pawar was elected leader of the NCP legislature party on October 30 and the letter of support was sent in the same capacity. NCP leader Sharad Pawar was asked the same question in a press conference Saturday afternoon where some of the MLAs who went to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in were asked to narrate the sequence of events.

The mystery still prevails about the letter delivered by Ajit Pawar. The question raised about the letter how it was obtained remains a mystery. According to News18, a section in the NCP believes that the letter electing Ajit Pawar as the leader of the legislature party was lying in the party office in Mumbai. In NCP, all party correspondence of this nature is handled by Sharad Pawar’s trusted aide Shivajirao Garje.