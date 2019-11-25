Mystery deepens over how Ajit Pawar got letter of support

Amid Supreme Court hearings, there is a lot of suspense over the letter of support handed over to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by NCP rebel leader Ajit Pawar, which led to the immediate revocation of the President's Rule in Maharashtra. After the President's Rule was revoked Devendra Fadnavis took was sworn-in as chief minister in wee-hour.
According to News18, BJP has claimed Ajit Pawar was elected leader of the NCP legislature party on October 30 and the letter of support was sent in the same capacity. NCP leader Sharad Pawar was asked the same question in a press conference Saturday afternoon where some of the MLAs who went to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in were asked to narrate the sequence of events.
The mystery still prevails about the letter delivered by Ajit Pawar. The question raised about the letter how it was obtained remains a mystery. According to News18, a section in the NCP believes that the letter electing Ajit Pawar as the leader of the legislature party was lying in the party office in Mumbai. In NCP, all party correspondence of this nature is handled by Sharad Pawar’s trusted aide Shivajirao Garje.
The report further states that a section of NCP believes Ajit Pawar sought the letter notifying his election as the leader of the legislature party from Garje late Friday night. Garje handed over the letter as he thought the document was being sought to be delivered to the Governor in support of Uddhav Thackaray as the next chief minister. Garje didn't cross verify it with Sharad Pawar and handed the letter to Ajit Pawar. It was only next morning when Sharad Pawar and Garje found out what had happened.
There is another story doing rounds, which says Ajit Pawar did not hand over the letter of support to the Governor as the leader of the party. The letter which was handed over to the Governor was a signed copy of the attendance sheet of the MLAs who participated in the legislature party MLAs’ meeting which elected Ajit Pawar as the NCP leader in the assembly.
In a stunning turn of events, Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony here, leading to lifting of the President's rule in the state.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)