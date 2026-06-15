'My Ward, My Responsibility': BJP's Ashok Shelke Allegedly Assaults Hawkers During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Nalasopara - VIDEO |

A video showing BJP group leader and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation member Ashok Shelke allegedly assaulting hawkers during an anti encroachment drive in Nalasopara East has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and tension in the area.

The incident took place near the D Mart area, where Shelke, along with party workers from Ward 22, launched a campaign against unauthorised hawkers under the slogan, "My Ward, My Responsibility". While the campaign was aimed at clearing public spaces, hawkers have accused the BJP leader and his supporters of using force and targeting poor vendors.

Hawkers Allege Assault and Destruction of Stalls

According to the affected hawkers, the situation escalated when a food stall was overturned during the drive. They alleged that Shelke and several workers damaged their setup and physically assaulted not only the stall owner but also his friend and customers present at the spot.

One of the hawkers expressed anger over the incident, claiming that vendors regularly pay municipal taxes and operate honestly. He questioned why such action was taken against them despite complying with civic requirements.

The incident has led to growing resentment among local vendors, many of whom gathered to voice their concerns before the media.

Shelke Defends Action

Responding to the allegations, Ashok Shelke defended the campaign, stating that the large number of hawkers in the area had created serious inconvenience for residents.

He claimed that the stretch had become heavily congested, with numerous food stalls operating in a limited space and over 150 gas cylinders reportedly being used within a short distance. According to Shelke, emergency vehicles, including ambulances, often struggled to pass through the crowded road.

Shelke further alleged that hawkers frequently obstruct municipal authorities from carrying out enforcement action and claimed that one of his party workers had been assaulted by a hawker, prompting an immediate reaction.

Vendors Fear for Their Livelihood

Another senior hawker, who said he had been operating in the area for 17 years, spoke emotionally about the impact of the incident. He stated that his wife is disabled and that he possesses a government licence for his business.

The vendor also revealed that he had availed financial assistance under the Prime Minister's SVANidhi scheme and regularly pays loan instalments. He questioned how families dependent on roadside businesses would survive if their stalls were demolished and their source of income disrupted.

While expressing continued support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vendor alleged that local party workers were tarnishing the party's image through their treatment of poor, disabled and women vendors.

The incident has intensified tensions in the locality, with both sides standing by their claims as demands grow for a fair inquiry into the matter.

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