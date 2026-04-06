'My Son Is A Student, Not A Criminal': Father Defends Hamad Siddiqui After Mumbai ATS Arrest In Alleged Terror Plot | IANS

Mumbai: In the aftermath of his son’s arrest in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Delhi Police Special Cell, Jalaluddin Siddiqui has come forward describing the sequence of events, claiming he had no prior knowledge of the action taken by authorities.

Speaking to the media, Jalaluddin said officials arrived at their residence in the early hours of the morning. “On the 3rd, around 4–5 AM, some people came and said they were from an agency. I was not home at that time. When I returned, they told me they were taking him to Delhi. I had no prior information. I was asked to sign some papers at the police station,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation, arrested Hammad Siddiqui from the Kurla area of Mumbai yesterday



On his son’s arrest, Jalaluddin Siddiqui, father of the accused says, "On the morning of the 3rd, around 4-5 AM, some people… pic.twitter.com/eoLlc1W3CI — IANS (@ians_india) April 6, 2026

Defending his son, he added, “My son’s name is Muhammad Hamad Siddiqui. He is a 12th-grade student. He is a student, not a criminal. He is a good student. He listens to everything at home.”

The arrest of Siddiqui (19), a resident of Kurla, is part of a wider multi-state crackdown involving Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other regions. Officials confirmed that three individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to carry out blasts in Delhi and other parts of the country, a plot that was successfully foiled.

The other accused have been identified as Mosaib Ahmad (30), alias Sonu alias Kalam, from Khadavli in Thane district, and Bada Imran, suspected to be a handler linked to ISIS’s online propaganda network, who was arrested in Odisha.

The accused were allegedly radicalised through extremist content circulating on social media platforms. Authorities claim that materials recovered during the operation included a toy train, electronic components such as wires and circuits, and other equipment suspected to have been used in the assembly of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Preliminary findings suggest that the Mumbai-based accused were attempting to fabricate a low-intensity explosive device using the toy train as a carrier, allegedly under instructions from Bada Imran. Agencies also recovered digital content detailing methods of assembling explosives, reportedly sourced from online propaganda linked to ISIS.

Further investigations are underway as agencies continue to probe the extent of the network and possible links to wider terror modules.

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