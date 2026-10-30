‘My Remarks 100 Percent Twisted’: Sena MLA On Row Over Statement Calling For ‘Boycott Of Funerals’ Of Those Who Die By Suicide

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. | Sanjay Gaikwad/X

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Friday claimed that media reports had completely misinterpreted his remarks on suicide, and maintained that he had not said anything against farmers.

However, the legislator said he apologised for his statements if they “caused hurt to my party’s senior leaders and to farmers”.

The Controversy

Earlier this week, a row broke out over reports that Gaikwad had urged people to boycott the funerals of farmers who died by suicide. The Buldhana MLA was reported to have said that if no one attended the funeral of a farmer who died in such a way and animals fed on the body, it could make others who were contemplating suicide understand the consequences of such a step and dissuade them from taking their own lives.

Gaikwad had made the statement at a press conference in Buldhana on Tuesday, when he was asked for his response to a statement by political leader who had used an expletive while talking about farmer suicides, PTI reported.

"If you (farmers) have a problem, write to the government, your MLA or your MP,” the Shiv Sena leader was quoted as saying. “Otherwise, let me know about your difficulties, and everyone will help you. But by taking your own life and leaving your children helpless, you are, in a way, punishing them.”

Statement Misinterpreted, Claims MLA

On Friday, however, Gaikwad said that his words had been "100 percent twisted" in media reports.

“I did not say even a word about farmers’ suicides,” he maintained. “I have been fighting for farmers’ rights for 42 years as a Shiv Sena leader. I am a farmer myself. It is not possible that I would say anything against them.”

Gaikwad said he had made the remarks in the context of cases of youths, including those with addiction problems, who die by suicide.

“About 7 out of ten suicide cases that we come across are of young people, aged about 30 to 35 years,” he told reporters. “We see the despair of their families. My statement was in that context.”