Maharashtra Farmer Suicide Cases Cross 13,000 In 4.5 Years; Leader Asks Government To Deliver On ‘Double Income’ Promise

Maharashtra government data obtained under RTI recorded 13,128 farmer suicide cases between January 2022 and June 2026, with hundreds of assistance claims still pending or under inquiry | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Maharashtra recorded 13,128 farmer suicides between January 2022 and June 2026, averaging more than eight deaths a day, according to state government data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. However, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department refused to provide the district-wise breakdown sought by the applicant.

Farmer Leader Calls For Agrarian Reforms

Vijay Jawandhia, a founder-member of the Shetkari Sanghatana, said the government should address the underlying causes of agrarian distress rather than merely discussing the number of deaths.

“Instead of talking about figures, the government should implement the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. During elections, leaders promised to double farmers’ income. They should fulfil that promise now,” Jawandhia said.

He alleged that agricultural imports often hurt farmers when market prices rise. “Whenever prices increase, the government allows imports, causing prices to fall. This practice should stop. The government should frame a rule that no agricultural product is imported at a price lower than the minimum support price (MSP). This condition should also be included in the US trade deal,” he said.

Jawandhia added that agricultural labourers’ incomes should also increase in line with the Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Over 4,000 Cases Rejected For Assistance

The department’s data shows that 8,145 cases were found eligible for government assistance, while 4,042 were rejected as ineligible. Another 941 cases remain under inquiry.

Of the eligible cases, 7,850 families have received financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, while 295 families are awaiting payment. The information was sought by Jitendra Ghadge of the Young Whistleblowers Foundation.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil told FPJ that cases undergo verification at two levels before assistance is approved.

“Initially, an inquiry is conducted at the taluka level by the tehsildar and agriculture officers to establish the circumstances behind the farmer’s death. Subsequently, a committee at the district level under the collector examines the case,” the minister said.

“Based on these inquiries, the case is either approved for assistance or rejected. Sometimes, the inquiry identifies reasons other than indebtedness, and assistance may therefore be denied,” he added.

NCRB Data Records 6,669 Suicides In 2023

In a Maharashtra Assembly reply on June 25, 2026, the state government cited National Crime Records Bureau data showing that 6,669 farmers and agricultural labourers died by suicide in Maharashtra in 2023. This included 4,150 farmers or cultivators and 2,519 agricultural labourers.

RTI Applicant Questions Withholding Of Data

Ghadge said this was the first time in a decade that the department had refused to provide district-wise data. He alleged that senior officials had pressured the department to withhold the figures.

“I have spent a decade following this issue, filing RTIs and asking authorities to look beyond statistics and see the human beings behind every death. Every farmer who takes his own life leaves behind a family whose world collapses overnight. The burden of repaying loans remains with the family,” Ghadge said.

“If the government cannot prevent every tragedy, it must at least ensure that no distressed family is abandoned. I wanted to see fewer families pushed to the brink. But today, even the numbers are being withheld,” he added.

Maharashtra Farmer Suicides — RTI Data

January 2022–June 2026

13,128 farmer suicides recorded

More than 8 deaths per day

District-wise data denied by the department

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RTI Data On Financial Assistance

8,145 cases eligible for assistance

4,042 cases rejected

941 cases under inquiry

7,850 families received Rs 1 lakh each

295 eligible families awaiting payment

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