'My Political Moves Driven By Desire To Effect Real Change': Baba Siddique Tells FPJ

In an exclusive interview, Baba Siddique, a veteran political figure who recently made headlines for leaving the Congress party after nearly five decades, sheds light on his motivations for this significant shift. Known for his long tenure as a representative of Bandra West and his influential role in Maharashtra's political landscape, Siddique discusses the internal dynamics of the Congress party, his future political ambitions, and his commitment to communal harmony and minority welfare. Edited Excerpts:

What prompted your departure from the Congress party after almost five decades?

My decision was influenced by ongoing issues since our coalition with Shiv Sena. I've refrained from public criticism; however, the party's direction and internal dynamics, particularly the influence around Rahul Gandhi, have been concerning.

As a significant minority figure, do you feel you've abandoned the cause for the community?

My ideology remains secular, emphasising service to both minority and majority communities. My actions demonstrate my ongoing commitment to minority causes.

How have the political and social controversies, including the accusations against Shiv Sena, influenced your political stance?

My disillusionment isn't just with the Congress; it's also about the broader political culture in Maharashtra. The incidents, such as the CPI(M) returning my donation, have underscored the need for a genuine commitment to secularism and minority welfare, beyond mere lip service.

How do you respond to criticisms of political opportunism, particularly regarding your move to NCP and alignment with the BJP-led NDA?

My political moves are driven by a desire to effect real change and support for communities I represent, rather than opportunism. My aim is to ensure inclusive growth and meaningful engagement with all sections of society.

What are your future political ambitions and plans for communal harmony?

My focus remains on serving the people and ensuring communal harmony. Hosting iftar parties and other social initiatives are part of my efforts to foster unity. My move to NCP and involvement in current politics align with my commitment to bring communities together and address the challenges facing minorities.