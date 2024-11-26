'MVA's Mayor Will Not Be Elected Anywhere,' Says Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule As Party Begins Preparations For Upcoming Local Elections

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on Monday that the party has begun preparations for the upcoming Mahanagar Palika, district panchayat, and Nagar Palika elections. He asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) mayor would not be elected anywhere, accusing them of deceiving the people of the state.

Speaking to the media, Bawankule said, "We will contest the upcoming Mahanagar Palika, district panchayat, and Nagar Palika elections based on the mandate received in the assembly elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi's mayor will not be elected anywhere, as they have shrunk to an insignificant size. The way they have misled the people of Maharashtra, the public has rejected them."

Result Of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The results of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23. In these elections, the Mahayuti alliance secured 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "... We will contest the upcoming Mahanagar Palika, district panchayat and Nagar Palika elections as per the mandate received in the assembly elections. Maha Vikas Aghadi's mayor will not be elected… pic.twitter.com/AXXofqS98k — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

The BJP won 132 seats, while its allies -- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress managed 16, and the NCP(SP), led by Sharad Pawar, secured just 10 seats.

Top Leaders of Maharashtra To Meet BJP National President JP Nadda & Amit Shah Later Tonight

Meanwhile, amid a tussle over the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP chief Ajit Pawar are expected to meet BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later tonight.

The trio will be attending a private event in the national capital before meeting the BJP's top leadership to discuss government formation in Maharashtra, according to sources.

Amid the ongoing discussions, two-time Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time. However, Shiv Sena leaders insist that Eknath Shinde should continue as Chief Minister.

