Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Submits His Resignation To Governor; Both Dy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Accompany (Video) | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has officially tendered his resignation. Accompanied by his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde arrived at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday morning to submit his resignation.

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) submits his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.#MaharashtraNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/MSIbsNw1cb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2024

Accepting the resignation, Governor CP Radhakrishnan has requested Eknath Shinde to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed in the state.

Shinde has assumed his duties as caretaker immediately after submitting his resignation. Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar told the media, "The CM (Eknath Shinde) has submitted his resignation to the Governor. The Governor has asked him to take charge as caretaker CM, and he has assumed his duties from today."

VIDEO | Maharashtra: "The CM (Eknath Shinde) has submitted his resignation to the Governor. The Governor has asked him to take charge of a caretaker CM, he has assumed his duties from today," informs Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar (@dvkesarkar). #Maharashtra #MaharashtraCM… pic.twitter.com/wBYdtG0yhI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2024

The speculation over the next chief minister continues. The Mahayuti Alliance secured a decisive win in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, clinching 230 out of 288 seats. According to the Election Commission’s announcement on Saturday, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena faction led by CM Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar—won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Amid ongoing speculation about Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, outgoing CM Eknath Shinde has reportedly appealed to his supporters not to gather at his official residence, 'Varsha,' in South Mumbai, to advocate for his continuation in the role.

In a social media message, Shinde remarked, "Following the resounding victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will once again take shape in the state. We contested the elections as a united grand alliance and remain united today."

He further added, "I am deeply grateful for the love and support some people have shown by urging others to gather in Mumbai for me. However, I sincerely request everyone to refrain from assembling in my support in this manner."