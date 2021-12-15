FPJ Exclusive: MVA to withdraw amendment bills tabled to counter Central farm laws

Days after the Parliament passed the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will withdraw three amendment bills tabled in the monsoon session of the state legislature.

The state cabinet scheduled for today, to be chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is set to give its clearance for the withdrawal of bills to amend the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

These bills were tabled to counter the Centre’s three farm laws and the government had sought suggestions and objections from various stakeholders. The government will table a fresh bill seeking the approval of the legislature during the upcoming winter session starting from December 22 for the withdrawal of the three amendment bills.

The three bills had proposed higher than minimum support price (MSP) rate for producers in farming agreement with traders, timely payment of dues, three-year jail term and Rs 5 lakh fine or both for harassment of farmers. Besides, the state will have the power to regulate and prohibit production, supply, distribution and impose stock limits on essential commodities.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (PromotionandFacilitation) Act, 2020, had proposed that farming agreements between traders and farmers be considered invalid if the price of agricultural produce being offered is not more than the MSP.

If the farmer is not paid in seven days of sale of his produce, a criminal offence can be lodged against the trader and punishments include three years in jail and Rs 5 lakh penalty.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, had proposed that no trader shall trade in any scheduled agriculture produce unless he has a valid license from a competent authority.

In any dispute arising out of a transaction between a farmer and a trader, parties may seek a solution by filing an application to the competent authority and an appeal against the order to the appellate authority.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:36 AM IST