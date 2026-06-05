MVA Stages Jan Akrosh Morcha In Uran With Bullock Cart & Bhakri Protest Against Soaring Inflation & Fuel Prices | AI

In a symbolic protest against soaring inflation and the rising cost of essential commodities, the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) organized a Jan Akrosh Morcha (People's Outrage March) in Uran.

Bullock Cart Demonstration

Protesters used a bullock cart adorned with placards highlighting inflation and raised slogans against both the Central and State governments.

The demonstration held on Thursday was aimed at drawing attention to the steep increase in prices of petrol, diesel, domestic LPG cylinders, CNG, essential commodities, milk, and precious metals, which, according to the protesters, has placed an unbearable financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Women's Unique Protest

Women participants staged a unique protest by preparing traditional bhakris on a makeshift stove, symbolically expressing their anger over the escalating cost of cooking fuel and household expenses.

Addressing the gathering, MVA leaders said inflation had severely impacted the common man, farmers, women, and youth. They alleged that despite growing public distress, governments had failed to provide relief or address the concerns of citizens struggling with rising living costs.

March Leadership

The march was led by former MLA and Uddhav Sena Raigad district chief Manohar Bhoir. Participants assembled near the Uran Shiv Sena branch office at Ganpati Chowk before commencing the protest march through the town.

The protest concluded with demands for immediate measures to control inflation and provide relief to citizens affected by rising prices.

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