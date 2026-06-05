Maharashtra Decentralises Govt Land Powers: Collectors & Divisional Commissioners Now Authorised For Approvals

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major administrative reform aimed at speeding up decision-making and reducing bureaucratic delays, the Maharashtra government has delegated powers related to the sale, transfer, redevelopment and change of use of government land to District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners.

Leadership Directive

The decision, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, follows directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and has been implemented through a government circular issued under the provisions of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code.

Until now, approvals for the sale, transfer, redevelopment of government land and the use of additional Floor Space Index (FSI) or Transferable Development Rights (TDR) required clearance from the state government at Mantralaya. With the new policy, these powers have been decentralised, enabling decisions to be taken at the district and divisional levels.

Efficiency Gains

Officials said the move is expected to significantly improve administrative efficiency by reducing the time taken for approvals and minimising the need for citizens, developers and other stakeholders to approach the state headquarters for routine permissions. The government believes the reform will save time, travel and public expenditure while accelerating development projects across the state.

As part of the decision, earlier notifications issued on December 28, 2015, and September 17, 2016, have been withdrawn to facilitate a more streamlined administrative framework.

No Retrospective Effect

The government has clarified that the revised provisions will not have retrospective effect on Nazul lands. Premiums and other charges will continue to be recovered as per existing rules and regulations. In cases where discrepancies arise, the original conditions governing the land will remain applicable.

Under the new framework, District Collectors have been empowered to approve matters involving up to ₹10 lakh, while Divisional Commissioners can exercise powers in cases involving amounts up to ₹20 lakh.

Speaking on the decision, Bawankule said the reform is in line with Chief Minister Fadnavis’ vision of a faster and more responsive administration. He said empowering field-level officers would eliminate the need for citizens and developers to make repeated visits to Mantralaya for approvals and would help expedite development works throughout the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/