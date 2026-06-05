Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹2,267 Crore For Sadhu Gram Land Acquisition Ahead Of 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela | Wikipedia

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved ₹2,267 crore for acquiring land earmarked for the Sadhu Gram project in preparation for the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, marking a major step in the development of infrastructure for one of the country's largest religious gatherings.

Temporary Township

A Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Urban Development Department sanctioned the funds to the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority for the acquisition of 191.21 acres of land within Nashik city limits. The land will be used to establish the temporary Sadhu Gram township, which accommodates seers, saints and various akharas during the Kumbh Mela.

The sanctioned amount covers compensation for land acquisition as well as ₹3 crore towards administrative expenses associated with the acquisition process. According to official records, around 377 acres were reserved for Sadhu Gram and related facilities under the Nashik Development Plan-2017. While nearly 94 acres have already been acquired, the remaining land is required to complete preparations for the 2027 event.

Completion of Reservation

The government has directed that compensation to landowners be verified and disbursed promptly through the RTGS payment system. Responsibility for ensuring timely acquisition and possession of the land has been jointly assigned to the Nashik District Collector and the Municipal Commissioner to prevent any delays in project execution.

The GR also contains strict financial safeguards. It clearly states that the sanctioned funds can be used solely for the Sadhu Gram land acquisition project and cannot be diverted for any other purpose. Any temporary or permanent diversion of either the principal amount or the interest accrued on it will be treated as a serious financial irregularity and could invite action against the concerned officials or implementing agencies.

Financial Safeguards

The state government has further clarified that the allocation is a one-time financial sanction. Any expenditure exceeding the approved amount will have to be borne entirely by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, as no additional grant will be provided by the state.

The decision follows approval granted by the state cabinet’s infrastructure committee during a meeting held on April 22 and is expected to accelerate preparations for the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela.

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