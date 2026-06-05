Mumbai Suburban To Plant 5 Lakh Trees Across 80 Acres In Aarey Under 'Green Maharashtra – 300 Crore Tree' Campaign |

Mumbai: In a major push towards urban afforestation and environmental sustainability, Mumbai Suburban district will undertake the plantation of five lakh trees across 80 acres of land in Aarey as part of the state government's ambitious ‘Green Maharashtra – 300 Crore Tree Plantation’ campaign.

World Environment Day Launch

Announcing the initiative on World Environment Day, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar said the project aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to significantly expand green cover across Maharashtra.

Speaking at a tree plantation programme held at the Aarey Camp area, Shelar said Aarey has long been recognised as a forest on paper, but the objective now is to transform it into a thriving and vibrant green ecosystem that will serve as a model for future generations. He described the plantation drive as the beginning of a large-scale effort to create a lasting environmental legacy in Mumbai.

Site Survey Completed

The announcement follows a detailed survey of several government-owned and vacant land parcels across the district. Shelar personally inspected multiple sites, including areas surrounding the Metro Carshed, reserved plots near Metro Bhavan, the campus of the National Dairy Development Board, Agro Industries Development Corporation premises, State Reserve Police Force Group No. 8, Force One facilities, Mahananda Dairy and the Veterinary College campus. A report prepared by the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office identified nearly 80 acres of land suitable for extensive plantation activities.

The minister emphasized that the initiative goes beyond merely planting saplings and focuses on ensuring their long-term survival and growth. The project will incorporate modern technologies such as GIS-based planning, digital monitoring systems and dedicated conservation mechanisms to track the health and maintenance of every tree. Authorities also plan to use the Miyawaki method at select locations to create dense, self-sustaining urban forests that enhance biodiversity and ecological resilience.

According to officials, the plantation drive is expected to contribute significantly to environmental conservation, improve urban biodiversity and strengthen Mumbai’s green infrastructure. The initiative is also aimed at making the Mumbai Suburban district greener, more aesthetically appealing and environmentally sustainable in the years ahead.

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