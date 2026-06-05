Mumbai Heatwave Relief: Dawoodi Bohra Community Serves Buttermilk To 11,000 Mumbaikars Under ‘Beat The Heat’ Drive

Dawoodi Bohra volunteers distribute chilled buttermilk and refreshments to commuters and outdoor workers amid Mumbai's summer heat | File Photo

Mumbai, June 5: As Mumbai continues to reel under peak summer temperatures, members of the Dawoodi Bohra community have taken to the streets, distributing cold refreshments and buttermilk to commuters, daily wage workers, and pedestrians.

The initiative, named "Beat the Heat,” saw community volunteers set up distribution points across six high-footfall areas including Fort, Masjid Bunder, Gol Deval, Dongri, Mumbai Central, Byculla, and Bandra. In just one afternoon, more than 11,000 Mumbaikars were served.

Focus on vulnerable groups

The campaign, which has been running for over a month, especially accommodates those who spend extended hours outdoors with little access to relief, including construction workers, street vendors, hand-cart pullers, and delivery drivers.

At the Gol Deval area near Bhendi Bazaar, local MLA Amin Patel joined the drive to assist volunteers and lend his support to the cause.

Generational volunteerism

The effort is volunteer-driven and spans generations. Abdulla Motorwala, a volunteer who was present across all the distribution points in the city, noted that the initiative has inspired even the youngest community members.

"Last week, our young school students served chilled buttermilk near Rani Baug Zoo, which inspired us to do our bit at Tardeo area, near RTO," Taher Raghib, a volunteer, said. "We served over 3,000 packets to those fighting the scorching heat."

Civic duty and compassion

For many volunteers, the drive is a dual commitment to civic duty and compassion. Mushtaq Sarkar, a volunteer in Bandra, spent his morning participating in a beach clean-up at Versova before joining the buttermilk distribution in the afternoon.

"It is deeply fulfilling to come out and serve those who keep our city moving," Sarkar said. "We will continue to contribute positively to society through acts of care and compassion."

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Nationwide outreach

While Bohra volunteers continue to provide relief to thousands of locals, the initiative is part of a larger nationwide mobilisation. The "Beat the Heat" drive has already served over 3,00,000 people from cities in Maharashtra, including Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik, to Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, and Surat and Daman in Gujarat.

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