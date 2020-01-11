MVA repeats winning streak, defeats BJP, bags 5 seats

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) repeated its winning streak on Friday in various civic body byelections where the BJP faced the humiliating defeat.

Two days after the BJP lost five of the six Zilla Parishad elections, MVA nominees on Friday defeated BJP in Mumbai, Nashik, Malegaon and Latur Municipal corporations. The MVA also won the byelection in Talegaon and Nandura municipal councils.

The Shiv Sena emerged the single largest party in Lanja municipal council in Ratnagiri district by winning 9 of the total 17 seats while the MVA bagged 14 of the total 17 seats in Gadchandur municipal council election.

However, the BJP won Panvel and Nagpur byelections in respective municipal corporations. In the Kalmeshwar municipal council, the BJP won 1 seat and in Kanhan Pimpari municipal council, it bagged only six seats while the Congress, the Shiv Sena and independents won the balance 11.