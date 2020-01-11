MVA repeats winning streak, defeats BJP, bags 5 seats

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) repeated its winning streak on Friday in various civic body byelections where the BJP faced the humiliating defeat.
Two days after the BJP lost five of the six Zilla Parishad elections, MVA nominees on Friday defeated BJP in Mumbai, Nashik, Malegaon and Latur Municipal corporations. The MVA also won the byelection in Talegaon and Nandura municipal councils.
The Shiv Sena emerged the single largest party in Lanja municipal council in Ratnagiri district by winning 9 of the total 17 seats while the MVA bagged 14 of the total 17 seats in Gadchandur municipal council election.
However, the BJP won Panvel and Nagpur byelections in respective municipal corporations. In the Kalmeshwar municipal council, the BJP won 1 seat and in Kanhan Pimpari municipal council, it bagged only six seats while the Congress, the Shiv Sena and independents won the balance 11.
In Nashik ward number 22 A, NCP nominee Jagdish Pawar received 4,913 votes defeating BJP candidate Vishakha Shirsat who got 1,525 votes. In the ward number 26 A, Sena nominee Madhukar Jadhav got 5,865 votes defeating MNS candidate Dilip Datir who got 3,052 votes.
In the Latur civic body, Congress nominee Vikas Waghmare got 2,471 votes defeating BJP candidate Nikhil Gaikwad who received 1,745 votes.
ZP loss: Sena taunts BJP
Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ on Friday taunted BJP over its loss in Nagpur, Palghar, Nandurbar, Washim and Akola. The BJP had to content with its victory in Dhule Zilla Parishad.
The Shiv Sena also claimed that the ‘tonic’ of power used by the BJP to be in power has ended, and so have their chances of winning the election. It also stated that except for Dhule, the ‘make up’ or facade of the BJP’s face came off.
After its defeat, the BJP core committee, headed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, met on Thursday and decided to revise the party’s strategy for the ensuing elections in local and civic bodies.
