'MVA Must Form Task Force To Prevent Voter Exclusion In Maharashtra Electoral Roll Revision,' Says SP MLA Rais Shaikh | File Pic

Mumbai: A day after the Election Commission announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh on Friday called upon leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to immediately establish a state-level task force to oversee the process and prevent alleged large-scale voter exclusion.

Letter warns of Bihar, West Bengal-like situation

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, Shaikh warned that Maharashtra could witness a situation similar to Bihar and West Bengal if opposition parties failed to act swiftly.

Shaikh alleged that similar revision exercises in Bihar and West Bengal had resulted in the alleged exclusion of large numbers of voters, particularly tribals, Dalits, minorities and other vulnerable communities. He claimed that nearly 68 lakh voters in Bihar and 91 lakh in West Bengal were left out during such exercises.

Door-to-door BLO visits from June 30 to July 29

The MLA said booth-level officers (BLOs) would conduct door-to-door visits between June 30 and July 29 as part of the SIR exercise. He stressed that voters would require assistance regarding documentation, addition of new names and procedures for filing objections.

Shaikh proposed that the MVA task force should train booth-level agents of all alliance parties and coordinate with the Election Commission and the state Chief Electoral Officer to ensure transparency during the revision process.

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