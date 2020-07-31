MVA leaders meet to discuss distribution of undertakings

Mumbai: On a day when CM Thackeray went to Pune to review COVID-19 crisis, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coordination committee, comprising senior ministers of ruling Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress met to discuss the distribution of various government undertakings among themselves and give more powers to the ministers of state.

The meeting took place when NCP and Congress have recently complained about the lack of due share in decision-making. Of the 79 state undertakings, the Shiv Sena and NCP may have 27 each, while Congress will have 25 based on their strength in the state assembly.

NCP was represented by Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil. Shiv Sena ministers Eknath Shinde and Subhash Shinde and Congress Ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan were present at the meeting. It was decided that the ministers of state should be called to attend the cabinet meeting if the subject is related to their respective departments.