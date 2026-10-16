MVA, INDIA Bloc Stage Protest In Kalyan, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations |

Kalyan: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA alliance jointly organised a public protest at Sai Chowk in Khadakpada, Kalyan West, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of vote theft and a lack of transparency in the electoral process.

Opposition Parties Join Protest

A large number of office-bearers and party workers from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) participated in the agitation, expressing their opposition to the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding accountability over the conduct of elections.

Among those present were NCP (Sharad) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, Kalyan District Congress Committee president Advocate Naveen Singh, MNS city president Ulhas Bhoir and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) group leader Umesh Borgaonkar. Several senior office-bearers and workers from the participating parties also attended the protest.

Tapase Alleges Electoral Irregularities

Addressing the gathering, Tapase levelled serious allegations against the Union government and the Election Commission, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had been formed through vote theft. He described the alleged electoral malpractice as unethical and accused Kumar of failing to ensure free and fair elections.

Tapase said the Chief Election Commissioner should take responsibility for the alleged irregularities and resign immediately. He also questioned the impartiality of the electoral process, reiterating the opposition's demand for accountability.

Congress Questions Electoral Transparency

Congress district president Advocate Naveen Singh said the Congress had consistently raised the issue of alleged vote theft. He alleged that the electoral process lacked transparency and held the Chief Election Commissioner responsible for the situation.

Singh reiterated that Kumar should step down without delay, stressing the opposition's demand for greater transparency and accountability in the conduct of elections.

The protest brought together leaders and workers from several opposition parties under the joint banner of the MVA and INDIA alliance. The participating parties warned that their agitation would continue across Maharashtra until Kumar resigned from his post.

The demonstration at Sai Chowk marked a show of opposition unity, with leaders reiterating their allegations against the electoral process and pressing for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

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