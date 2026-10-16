Bombay HC Refuses To Stay Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen Full Power', Finds No Similarity With 2014 Film 'Queen'

Bombay High Court Film Dispute | AI

The Bombay High Court has refused to grant an interim injunction against Queen Full Power, starring BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, holding that the proposed film prima facie bears no similarity to the 2014 film Queen.

Court Finds No Similarity

Justice Sandeep Marne, in an order passed on Wednesday and made available on Friday, observed that a comparison of the synopses of the two films did not indicate any similarity or commonality in their stories. The court held that no prima facie case had been established to show that Queen Full Power was a derivative work of the original film.

“The stories, plots, and themes of the two films do not have anything in common in them,” the court said, adding that the proposed film was neither a sequel nor a prequel, spin-off or reboot of Queen.

Phantom Studios Claims ₹250 Crore

Phantom Studios had approached the High Court in July against producers claiming that an agreement entered into when Queen was produced entitled both parties to 50 per cent rights in any future sequel or prequel. The production house contended that it had not consented to any sequel, adaptation or derivative work and sought to restrain the film’s release, besides claiming damages of Rs 250 crore.

Producer , however, maintained that Queen Full Power was an original and independent production with a fresh storyline.

Films Have Different Storylines

Rejecting the claim of similarity, the court noted that the 2014 film was a romantic drama, while the proposed film was essentially a kidnapping-based comic thriller. It revolves around a middle-aged Marathi woman leading an ordinary middle-class life in Mumbai, whose life is disrupted by a kidnapping.

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The court also observed that the proposed film’s synopsis did not indicate any significant journey beyond Mumbai through which the protagonist discovers independence, confidence or empowerment—a central element associated with the original film.

The court further rejected Phantom Studios’ contention that the use of the word “Queen” would confuse moviegoers. It observed that the word appears in several film titles and is a laudatory and descriptive term whose ordinary meaning has not been displaced by the alleged success of the 2014 film.

Dismissing Phantom Studios’ interim application, the High Court declined to temporarily restrain the defendants from making, releasing or promoting Queen Full Power or other adaptations without the studio’s written permission while the suit remains pending.

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