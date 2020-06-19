MVA in denial about the extent of COVID-19 pandemic: Ex-CM

Accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of being in a ‘denial mode’ over the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the political leadership to rise to the occasion.

Fadnavis also claimed that the coalition government in Maharashtra, which was standing on spindly legs, would collapse under the weight of its contradictions.

Edited excerpts from an interview with Dhaval Kulkarni:

Where has the government fallen short in managing the pandemic?

The biggest problem now is the absence of political leadership. The bureaucracy is handling the situation.

There are differences between the political establishment and the bureaucracy and also within the bureaucracy. This inhibits the government’s response to the virus. But, unfortunately, it is in a denial mode.

Though Maharashtra has the capacity to conduct 38,000 tests per day, the actual number of tests conducted is at a maximum of 12,000-14,000 per day. Mumbai’s capacity is 12,000 tests per day. However, only 4,000 tests are conducted each day. Of these, 1,400 to 1,500 people are testing positive, which is more than the national average.

This also means that testing has been deliberately suppressed, when the strategy should have been to increase testing. Because of this, the death rate in Mumbai is high.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had told the state two months ago that it would need more ICU beds. But, we did little except create a centre on the MMRDA grounds, which was washed out by the rains. The NESCO grounds have just 300 beds. There are no facilities for hospitalisation.

We expect the government to exit their denial mode and the political leadership must face this crisis responsibly.

The state government says that the central government has not helped with funds.

The central Government has cleared almost all Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues up to March, and has given funds due from the devolution of taxes. Despite a fall in tax collections, it has given the state around Rs 4,500 crore more than its share. It also released Rs 468 crore for health equipment and Rs 1,600 to the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to provide for migrant labourers.

The central government has given the state aid of Rs 28,000 crore.

But, the state government is pointing fingers at the central government to deflect the blame from its own failures.

The state government has blamed the central government for announcing a sudden lockdown and not providing enough Shramik Special Trains for migrants.

This is ridiculous. Maharashtra began its lockdown on March 23, before the central government’s nationwide lockdown on March 25. Since Maharashtra did this first, they have done it more suddenly!

The Supreme Court (SC) rapped Maharashtra for its handling of the migrant labour crisis. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said Shramik Trains have been allocated as per Maharashtra’s demand, and there were no passengers in 65 trains. So, this boils down to total mismanagement by the Government of Maharashtra.

There are frequent rumours that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may pull out of the government.

These three parties are at odds. This battle is not about how the pandemic is to be tackled, but for power, which is pathetic. But, they will stay together as they lust for power.

We are not in a hurry to return to power. This government will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. We have no game plan, and are focusing on the management of the COVID-19 crisis.

What is your expectation from the government?

It must exit its denial mode and show leadership.