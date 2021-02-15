MVA govt should slash fuel prices like Assam: Union minister Raosaheb Danve

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government should follow the example of the Assam government and slash the prices of fuel, Union minister and BJP MP Raosaheb Danve said on Sunday.

The Assam government has withdrawn an additional cess on petrol and diesel, making the fuel cheaper by Rs 5 per litre, especially at a time when fuel prices have been touching new highs across the country.

"Like the Assam government, the Maharashtra government should also slash the prices of fuel by reducing taxes on petrol and diesel, which will provide relief to the people," the BJP MP said.

Seeking to defend the BJP-led government at the Centre amidst criticism over the rising prices of fuel, the MoS for Consumer Affairs also said the rates of petrol and diesel are linked to the international market and not decided in a Union Budget.

"The taxes earned by the government from fuel are used for the public welfare," he added.

In view of the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government's order toning down the celebrations to mark the forthcoming birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Danve said no restrictions should be imposed.

He said a good amount has been allocated for Maharashtra in the Union Budget 2021-22.

"Allocation of funds for schemes related to health, farming etc. will prove beneficial for Maharashtra," he said.

Danve said Rs 350 crore has been spent on the ongoing dry port project in his Lok Sabha constituency, Jalna.

"The railway track for goods trains to connect to the dry port is being laid. There is no need to give more funds for this project. We are planning to make this project operational this year," the Union minister said while replying to a query.

The proposed dry port will come up near Aurangabad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra.