MVA govt has denied providing information on area under irrigation in-state economic survey

Despite a change in government the opaqueness on providing information on area under irrigation in the state continues. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has denied to provide information on area under irrigation in the state in the economic survey. However, the survey states that 35.97 lakh hectare of the total irrigation potential was used in 2018-19.
The successive governments have stopped giving details pertaining to area under irrigation especially after the multi-crore irrigation scam came to the fore. Another reason quoted is also the ongoing one up man ship between the departments of water resources and agriculture.
According to the Economic Survey, irrigation potential created as on June 30, 2019 by major, medium and minor irrigation (state sector) projects was 51.23 lakh hectare and actual irrigated area was 35.97 lakh hectare (70.2%) during 2018-19.
On the other hand, irrigation potential created as on June 30, 2019 by minor irrigation (local sector) projects was 18.96 lakh and potential utilized was 8.49 lakh hectare during 2018-19.
In all 10,974 water users associations with an area of 49.79 lakh hectare have been formed for management of irrigation system by farmers up to December 2019.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its reported submitted last year had showcased problems that continue to plague irrigation projects, including those slated to receive central government grants under water ministry’s accelerated irrigation benefit program (AIBP) in the state.
The audit, conducted from May to September 2017 with additional information obtained in November 2018, covered the period 2013-18. During the period under review, 29 irrigation projects received AIBP funds. Of these CAG examined 18 projects, after selecting them on a random sampling basis.
Total expenditure on these projects was Rs 11,575.57 crore up to March 2018.
