MVA Boycotts Pre-Budget Session High Tea, Accuses Mahayuti Of Arrogance, Drug Crisis, And Farm Policy Failures

Mumbai: In a sharp escalation of political confrontation ahead of the Maharashtra Legislature’s Budget Session 2026, Opposition parties on Sunday announced a boycott of the customary high tea hosted by the ruling Mahayuti alliance, accusing the government of “arrogance, constitutional disregard and policy failures.”

Protest Targets Government's Failure

Senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — including Bhaskar Jadhav UBT, Vijay Wadettiwar of Congress, and Aaditya Thackeray — addressed a joint press conference at Shivalaya in Mumbai to announce their decision to stay away from the tea party hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Opposition described the boycott as a symbolic protest against what it termed the government’s failure to address farmers’ distress, rising drug abuse among youth, unemployment, and alleged irregularities in welfare schemes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said the decision to boycott the high tea was unanimous among Opposition parties. “The ruling party is arrogant and shows little respect towards the Opposition. Since there is no respect, no decency and no regard for the Constitution, we have decided to decline the high tea invitation,” Jadhav said.

He alleged that the government had not appointed Leaders of Opposition in both Houses of the state legislature, which he termed a deliberate attempt to weaken democratic processes.

Opposition Seeks Clarity on Ajit Pawar's Reported Plane Crash

The Opposition also demanded clarity over the circumstances surrounding the reported plane crash in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allegedly died, accusing the state government of maintaining an “ambiguous stand” on the incident. Jadhav said the lack of transparency surrounding the episode was another reason for declining the invitation.

Raising agrarian concerns, Jadhav alleged that the state government had discontinued crop insurance benefits and failed to respond effectively to farmers’ distress.

He painted a grim picture of the growing narcotics problem in Maharashtra, claiming the state was heading towards an “Udta Punjab-like situation,” referring to widespread drug abuse. He alleged that drugs had been seized even from a minister’s native village.

“On one hand, they invite us for tea; on the other, the youth are being destroyed by drugs. We do not wish to partake in such symbolic gestures,” he said.

He also referred to police raids on dance bars where several women were reportedly found, linking the issue to broader social concerns.

The Opposition mounted a strong attack on the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. Jadhav alleged that ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, the government disbursed Rs 1,500 per month to women beneficiaries without adequate verification and later declared over 50 lakh women ineligible on “trivial grounds.” He claimed many women were now being denied benefits due to non-completion of e-KYC formalities.

Wadettiwar Demands White Paper on Davos MoUs

Congress legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar intensified the criticism, questioning why the government could not raise the monthly allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 if it claimed to have secured massive investment commitments. Wadettiwar alleged that 22 farmers had died by suicide in Yavatmal and 76 in the Marathwada region, accusing the government of inaction.

He also questioned the memoranda of understanding signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, alleging that several companies cited were already based in Maharashtra and that some lacked sufficient capital. “The government must present a white paper detailing actual investments and their implementation status,” he demanded.

He further alleged that while Maharashtra had sought Rs 29,000 crore from the Union government since December, the funds had not been released, claiming that Gujarat was receiving preferential treatment.

Wadettiwar also alleged that the government had permitted a mining project near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, a decision he said the previous MVA government had opposed.

He claimed that 1.57 lakh women and girls were reported missing in Maharashtra, raising concerns about women’s safety.

Congress leader Satej Patil, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, said nearly 70 lakh youths had registered as unemployed in the state.

He criticised the Rs 1.02 lakh crore Shaktipeeth Mahamarg project, terming it unnecessary and alleging that it was being pushed without public demand.

ACB Raid on Minister's Office

Patil also referred to a reported raid on the office of Minister Narhari Zirwal at Mantralaya, claiming such an action could not have taken place without the knowledge of the Chief Minister. He said if the Anti-Corruption Bureau was truly autonomous, Opposition leaders would honour its officials.

NCP SP leaders were absent from the opposition meeting

The press conference saw the presence of senior leaders from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), including Anil Parab and Amin Patel. However, the absence of representatives from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party sparked speculation in political circles about possible fissures within the MVA.

Responding to the speculation, Jadhav clarified that NCP leaders were delayed due to communication gaps and personal reasons.

“I spoke to Jayant Patil yesterday. Supriya Tai also called to inform about the delay. Our leaders are on their way. We are united, and there is no meaning to such speculation,” he asserted.

