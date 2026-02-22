Over 7 Lakh Mumbai Students To Join 51 Lakh Across Maharashtra In Mass Singing Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur

More than seven lakh school students from Mumbai will join 5.1 million students from across Maharashtra on Monday, 23 February, to create a 'Best of India Record' by singing a song in unison to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. | X @mybmcedu

Mumbai: ​More than seven lakh school students from Mumbai will join 5.1 million students from across Maharashtra on Monday, 23 February, to create a 'Best of India Record' by singing a song in unison to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Singer Sartaj Singh-Composed Song

The mass singing of the song on the life of the Guru, composed by singer Sartaj Singh, aims to strengthen the values of social harmony, national integration, and social responsibility among the youth.

​The event is organised by the Government of Maharashtra’s Minority Development Department and the State Level Samagam Committee to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, called ‘Hind Di Chadar’ for his defence of religious freedom. The Guru was beheaded in Delhi in CE 1675 under the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Main Shahidi Samagam to Be Held in Navi Mumbai

​The Maharashtra government has been organising a series of events to mark the Guru's sacrifice. The main anniversary events, Shahidi Samagam, will be held in the city on 28 February and 1 March 2026, in Navi Mumbai, where a mass singing event has been organised. The Samagam is scheduled to take place at Owe Ground, Sector 29, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on the two days.

​As a prelude to this, a total of 7,14,626 students from Mumbai will perform a collective rendition of a song based on the life journey of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Students in the morning session will perform at 9:00 am, while those in the afternoon session will sing at 1:00 pm during school assemblies.

​This initiative involves 2,321 schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Department, covering civic primary and secondary schools as well as private aided and unaided institutions across various education boards.

Competitions, Processions, and Health Camps Organised

​The BMC’s education and health departments are conducting various supporting activities to mark the anniversary. These include competitions for students in reading, elocution, painting, and essay writing, morning processions (prabhat pheri), health camps, and community outreach.

​By synchronising the voices of millions of students across Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra, the administration seeks to pay a grand tribute to the legacy of the Guru.

