 Maharashtra Launches Palliative Care Program And 580 Menopause Clinics In Historic Women's Healthcare Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Launches Palliative Care Program And 580 Menopause Clinics In Historic Women's Healthcare Initiative

Maharashtra Launches Palliative Care Program And 580 Menopause Clinics In Historic Women's Healthcare Initiative

Maharashtra has launched a statewide Palliative Care Program to support patients with incurable and long-term illnesses, offering pain management, counselling and home-based services. The government also started Menopause Clinics at 580 locations with special weekly OPDs for women. The initiatives were inaugurated in Mumbai by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
The “Maharashtra Palliative Care” program has been launched in the state, bringing major relief to patients suffering from incurable and long-term illnesses. | AI

Mumbai: The “Maharashtra Palliative Care” program has been launched in the state, bringing major relief to patients suffering from incurable and long-term illnesses. Along with this, the government has also initiated Menopause Clinics at 580 locations across the state, marking a significant step toward strengthening women’s healthcare.

New Initiative to Provide Pain Management

Until now, there was no dedicated and robust system for patients battling incurable and chronic diseases. In cases where treatment was not possible, patients were compelled to live with pain, mental stress, and financial burden. Now, under the newly launched Palliative Care Program, patients with incurable and long-term illnesses will receive pain management, psychosocial support, family counselling, and home-based care services. The program was inaugurated on Sunday by State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, and the logo of the initiative was also unveiled during the ceremony.

A grand distribution ceremony of the “Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Arogyaratna Award” and “MahaArogya Samman 2026” was held on Sunday at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium to honour institutions, doctors, journalists, healthcare workers, and grassroots health contributors who have made notable contributions in the public health sector. During the event, the state-level launch of the Menopause Clinic initiative and other public welfare health programs was also carried out. Minister of State Meghna Sakore Bordikar and senior officials from the Health Department were present on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Dewald Brevis Hits Stunning 'No Look' Six Off Varun Chakravarthy In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Clash
VIDEO: Dewald Brevis Hits Stunning 'No Look' Six Off Varun Chakravarthy In IND VS SA T20 WC26 Clash
'Only One Dance Please': Punjabi Mom’s Cheer At Daughter's Canadian Convocation Goes Viral, Melts Hearts Online
'Only One Dance Please': Punjabi Mom’s Cheer At Daughter's Canadian Convocation Goes Viral, Melts Hearts Online
Nalagarh Police Station Blast: 2 More Key Perpetrators Held
Nalagarh Police Station Blast: 2 More Key Perpetrators Held
Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Defiant Ahead Of West Indies Clash: 'Result Won't Be Down To Conditions, We'll Give Top-Notch Performance'
Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza Defiant Ahead Of West Indies Clash: 'Result Won't Be Down To Conditions, We'll Give Top-Notch Performance'

Weekly Wednesday OPDs to Address Menopause-Related Issues

Minister of State Bordikar stated that the Health Department is working with the motto “Arogyaacha Dhyaas, Maharashtraacha Vikas” (Commitment to Health, Development of Maharashtra). She described the Menopause Clinic initiative, started especially for women’s health, as an innovative and pioneering effort in the country. She noted that special OPDs will be conducted every Wednesday to provide consultation and treatment for menopause-related issues, calling it a historic step in the field of women’s healthcare.

Read Also
Colaba Animal Feeder Dispute Escalates: Second NC Filed As Activist Alleges Assault By Three...
article-image

At the ceremony, 23 awardees were honored with the “Arogyaratna Award,” each receiving ₹1 lakh, a citation certificate, and a memento. Additionally, 174 doctors, officers, ASHA volunteers, and healthcare workers from across the state were honored with the “MahaArogya Samman 2026” for their outstanding services.

Health Calendar

The event also witnessed the release of a health calendar, hospital and PHC manuals, birth and death registration materials, an informational film, and a health awareness video for ASHA workers prepared by actress Sonali Kulkarni under the ‘Matr’ campaign.

“If doctors and employees of the Health Department continue to work with such dedication, they will prove to be ‘angels’ for the citizens of the state,” said Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, adding that receiving recognition increases responsibility and inspires even better service.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on