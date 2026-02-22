Maharashtra Launches Palliative Care Program And 580 Menopause Clinics In Historic Women's Healthcare Initiative

The “Maharashtra Palliative Care” program has been launched in the state, bringing major relief to patients suffering from incurable and long-term illnesses. | AI

Mumbai: The “Maharashtra Palliative Care” program has been launched in the state, bringing major relief to patients suffering from incurable and long-term illnesses. Along with this, the government has also initiated Menopause Clinics at 580 locations across the state, marking a significant step toward strengthening women’s healthcare.

New Initiative to Provide Pain Management

Until now, there was no dedicated and robust system for patients battling incurable and chronic diseases. In cases where treatment was not possible, patients were compelled to live with pain, mental stress, and financial burden. Now, under the newly launched Palliative Care Program, patients with incurable and long-term illnesses will receive pain management, psychosocial support, family counselling, and home-based care services. The program was inaugurated on Sunday by State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, and the logo of the initiative was also unveiled during the ceremony.

A grand distribution ceremony of the “Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Arogyaratna Award” and “MahaArogya Samman 2026” was held on Sunday at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium to honour institutions, doctors, journalists, healthcare workers, and grassroots health contributors who have made notable contributions in the public health sector. During the event, the state-level launch of the Menopause Clinic initiative and other public welfare health programs was also carried out. Minister of State Meghna Sakore Bordikar and senior officials from the Health Department were present on the occasion.

Weekly Wednesday OPDs to Address Menopause-Related Issues

Minister of State Bordikar stated that the Health Department is working with the motto “Arogyaacha Dhyaas, Maharashtraacha Vikas” (Commitment to Health, Development of Maharashtra). She described the Menopause Clinic initiative, started especially for women’s health, as an innovative and pioneering effort in the country. She noted that special OPDs will be conducted every Wednesday to provide consultation and treatment for menopause-related issues, calling it a historic step in the field of women’s healthcare.

At the ceremony, 23 awardees were honored with the “Arogyaratna Award,” each receiving ₹1 lakh, a citation certificate, and a memento. Additionally, 174 doctors, officers, ASHA volunteers, and healthcare workers from across the state were honored with the “MahaArogya Samman 2026” for their outstanding services.

Health Calendar

The event also witnessed the release of a health calendar, hospital and PHC manuals, birth and death registration materials, an informational film, and a health awareness video for ASHA workers prepared by actress Sonali Kulkarni under the ‘Matr’ campaign.

“If doctors and employees of the Health Department continue to work with such dedication, they will prove to be ‘angels’ for the citizens of the state,” said Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, adding that receiving recognition increases responsibility and inspires even better service.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/