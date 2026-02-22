Colaba Animal Feeder Dispute Escalates: Second NC Filed As Activist Alleges Assault By Three Residents Over Stray Cat Feeding

A second Non-Cognisable (NC) complaint was filed at Colaba police station as the dispute over feeding stray animals aggravated, with an animal rights activist accusing three residents of the area of injuring her in an assault on Thursday night. |

First Complaint Filed Against Man for Threatening Elderly Feeder

​Tanya Desousa, an animal rights activist, had intervened in a dispute over the feeding of homeless cats by a 76-year-old retired teacher, Nilima Long. On Wednesday, the police station had filed a complaint against Abdullah Shaikh, a 42-year-old man, for harassing and threatening Long. The accused, Abdullah Shaikh, is alleged to have threatened Nilima Long at 11:30 pm on Wednesday when she was feeding the animals on 2nd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

​Desousa said she was verbally abused and pushed by three people when she tried to stop them from harassing Long on Thursday night. Long feeds around 40 cats in the area, including approximately 14 to 15 in the Pasta Lane locality.

Desousa stated that she sustained bruises on a leg in the scuffle. “Long has been feeding the animals for a long time, but the issue has become a matter of dispute lately. We have requested the police to patrol the area at night to stop the harassment of animal feeders,” said Desousa.

Three Accused Booked Under Criminal Intimidation and Assault Charges

​The Colaba police station has filed a complaint against Sannu Shaikh, 40; Nazia Shaikh, 42; and Susan Shaikh, 40, under sections 351 (2), 352, and 115 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 for criminal intimidation, intentional insult, and causing hurt.

​Feeders have asked the Colaba police to patrol the area at night to prevent harassment. According to Desousa, police presence during the last two nights has made feeders feel safer. Sudhakar Deshmukh, senior police inspector at Colaba police station, did not answer calls or messages for a comment.

Supreme Court Order on Stray Dog

​According to animal rights activists, ever since the Supreme Court order on November 7 regarding the relocation of stray dogs from areas like hospitals, educational institutions, and bus and railway stations, there has been an increase in cases of harassment of animal feeders. Activists have advised feeders to report cases of intimidation and resist municipal officers from taking away animals if they cannot prove that they have a shelter to house the animals.

