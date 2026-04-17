Muslim Organisations To Convene In Delhi On April 19 For Restoration Of Jannatul Baqee Tombs

Muslim organisations campaigning for the restoration of tombs at the Jannatul Baqee cemetery in Madina, Saudi Arabia, will convene in Delhi on April 19. | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Muslim organisations campaigning for the restoration of tombs at the Jannatul Baqee cemetery in Madina, Saudi Arabia, will convene in Delhi on April 19.

Petitions Sent to Saudi Government for Reconstruction

​Shia and Sufi groups have long petitioned the Saudi Arabian government to permit the reconstruction of demolished mausoleums associated with the family of Prophet Muhammad.

​The Mumbai-based Sufi Islamic Board (SIB) and Al Baqee Organisation have spent the last two years intensifying a campaign to rebuild these shrines. The tombs were destroyed following World War I, when the Al Saud family assumed control of the former Ottoman territory. The rulers, adhering to an orthodox interpretation of Islam, prohibit the practice of worship at gravesites.

Movement Originated in Ajmer and Gained Momentum Elsewhere

​The movement to restore the shrines originated in Ajmer—uniting Sufis, khanqahs, and diverse believers from across India—before gaining further momentum in Deva Sharif and Lucknow.

​The upcoming meeting is scheduled to take place at Aiwan-e-Ghalib in Delhi.

According to Mansoor Khan, president of the SIB, the objective is to consolidate influential Sufi voices nationwide to advocate for Jannatul Baqee and bolster the movement’s reach.

​The SIB stated that the gathering will include groups that have been consistently working for the Baqee cause. Khan noted that their collective support aims to amplify the movement globally, with the ultimate goal of rebuilding the shrines of Bibi Sayyida, the Imams, and the Prophet's companions.

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