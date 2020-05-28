Muslim organisation looks beyond faith to put the dead to rest

While healthcare workers have been at the front line in the battle against COVID-19, there are some social organisations that are a source of support behind the scenes. Meet Kacchi Memon Jamat (KMJ), a community of Muslims from Akola, that is taking care of the last rites and burial of those who have succumbed to the virus or other causes amidst the pandemic.

The organisation has been active on various social fronts. Its youth have, so far, done the final rites of a total of 60 people, including 21 COVID-19 patients. Out of these 21 patients, five were Hindus.

Three days ago, they performed the last rites of a 78-year-old Hindu man. “Sharad Deshpande was a resident of Akola, who was residing with his wife. His wife tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted for treatment in Government Medical College. Deshpande suffered a heart attack at his home and passed away on May 23. The next day, his only son arrived from Nagpur, but refused to perform the last rites of his father, suspecting that he may get infected with COVID-19. The Akola Municipal Corporation requested Us to perform the last rites. We carried the dead body in our ambulance and cremated the aged person as per Hindu traditions,” Javed Zakaria, president of KMJ, told the Free Press Journal. Zakaria is also a Nationalist Congress Party leader in Akola.