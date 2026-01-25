 Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMuslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development

Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development

Muslim educationists, MLAs, and community leaders gathered at Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai for a consultative meeting hosted by the Association of Muslim Professionals. The discussion focused on AMP’s 25-year roadmap aimed at educational and economic development. Leaders stressed structured planning, leadership continuity, and collective effort to ensure long-term community progress.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Muslim educationists, political leaders, and other prominent members of the community met at Islam Gymkhana on Friday at the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)'s consultative meeting on its 25-year roadmap for the educational and economic development of the community.

Key Leaders Present

Among those present at the meeting were Amin Patel, MLA from south Mumbai; Sana Malik, MLA from north Mumbai, Yusuf Abrahani, former MLA and president, Islam Gymkhana, Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee, Haji Ali and Mahim Dargah Trust, V R Shariff, industrialist, Yusuf Muchhala, senior advocate, Bombay High Court; Iqbal Memon Officer, president, All India Memon Jamat Federation, Huzaifa Haryanawala, public relations officer, Badri Mahal (Bohra Jamat), Farid Noori, Noori group of companies, Mubin Qureshi, community leader from Madanpura, and others.

Host and Background

FPJ Shorts
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi

The meeting was hosted by Prof. Qasim Imam, retired head of the department of Urdu, Burhani College, while Sayeed Khan, founder of Rightway Foundation, presented a comprehensive background of AMP’s evolution since its inception.

Roadmap and Expansion

Addressing the gathering, Aamir Edresy, president, presented AMP’s national journey since 2007, its impact across education, employment and empowerment, and the framework and implementation of its 25-year roadmap. He also outlined plans for a national conference in October–November 2026 in Mumbai, where the Roadmap document will be formally launched.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Over 1,500 Students Join Marathon In Malad Ahead Of Mumbai Climate Week
article-image

Also Watch:

Voices of Endorsement

Abrahani said that the meetbing revived the spirit of the great Muslim educational conferences of the past where visionaries came together not for positions, but for purpose. Patel said, “Development does not happen overnight. It requires vision, continuity and collective effort. AMP’s 25-year roadmap is a timely and much-needed initiative that brings clarity, accountability and direction to community development.”

Collective Call to Action

Participants participated in deliberations, offering strategic inputs, critical insights, and long-term perspectives, while unanimously stressing the urgency of structured planning, institutional development, and leadership continuity.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic...
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic...
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In...
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In...
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Major Accident Averted As Virar Municipal Bus Loses Wheel, Passengers Evacuated Safely
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals
Republic Day 2026: 75 Maharashtra Police Personnel To Receive President’s Medals