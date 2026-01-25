Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Muslim educationists, political leaders, and other prominent members of the community met at Islam Gymkhana on Friday at the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)'s consultative meeting on its 25-year roadmap for the educational and economic development of the community.

Key Leaders Present

Among those present at the meeting were Amin Patel, MLA from south Mumbai; Sana Malik, MLA from north Mumbai, Yusuf Abrahani, former MLA and president, Islam Gymkhana, Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee, Haji Ali and Mahim Dargah Trust, V R Shariff, industrialist, Yusuf Muchhala, senior advocate, Bombay High Court; Iqbal Memon Officer, president, All India Memon Jamat Federation, Huzaifa Haryanawala, public relations officer, Badri Mahal (Bohra Jamat), Farid Noori, Noori group of companies, Mubin Qureshi, community leader from Madanpura, and others.

Host and Background

The meeting was hosted by Prof. Qasim Imam, retired head of the department of Urdu, Burhani College, while Sayeed Khan, founder of Rightway Foundation, presented a comprehensive background of AMP’s evolution since its inception.

Roadmap and Expansion

Addressing the gathering, Aamir Edresy, president, presented AMP’s national journey since 2007, its impact across education, employment and empowerment, and the framework and implementation of its 25-year roadmap. He also outlined plans for a national conference in October–November 2026 in Mumbai, where the Roadmap document will be formally launched.

Voices of Endorsement

Abrahani said that the meetbing revived the spirit of the great Muslim educational conferences of the past where visionaries came together not for positions, but for purpose. Patel said, “Development does not happen overnight. It requires vision, continuity and collective effort. AMP’s 25-year roadmap is a timely and much-needed initiative that brings clarity, accountability and direction to community development.”

Collective Call to Action

Participants participated in deliberations, offering strategic inputs, critical insights, and long-term perspectives, while unanimously stressing the urgency of structured planning, institutional development, and leadership continuity.

