Muslim body seeks ban on film based on Prophet Muhammad

Claiming that a Muslim will die in honor than witnessing an insult of their holy Prophet Muhammad, the Raza Academy on Saturday urged the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai to stop the digital release of a film based on Muhammad.

In a letter written to Parambir Singh, the city's top cop, the Raza Academy has said, "A Muslim will die in honor than to see or hear anything that insults their Prophet Muhammad."

According to the academy's general secretary - Saeed Noori, he came across an advertisement in a tabloid, which stated that a film named - Muhammad, the messenger of God would be digitally released in Mumbai on July 21.

"Ever since the ad was published, there has been an uproar in the community and we have been receiving hundreds of calls to get the film banned as it is completely blasphemous," Noori said in his letter to Singh.

"We fail to understand why time and again the Muslim community is targeted by some or the other way, only to instigate and create problems within the country," the letter reads further.

According to Noori, the film shows Muhammad as a child and even his parents are shown as persons. "The holy Prophet of Islam can never be picturised and those who have done it have committed blashphemy and this cannot be tolerated at any cost. Thus, we request you to ban the film's release and ask the Cyber Cell to block all sites carrying this film before it creates unrest and law and order problems in the city," Noori has requested.