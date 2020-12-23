Murud Janjira Fort in Raigad likely to be closed this Sunday

The Janjira Fort in Murud in Raigad district is likely to be closed this Sunday as the district administration has received a request from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The district administration has sought a police report, and based on it, a decision will be taken on the closure.

During the last weekend, a large number of people thronged to the Janjira Fort which raised safety concerns and violation of COVID norms. It was difficult to manage the crowd as some point of time at the Janjira fort.

Nidhi Chaudhary, district collector of Raigad said that she received a request from the ASI officials to close the Fort on January 27. “I have sought a police report and based on the report a decision will be taken and to be issued in writing,” said Chaudhary.