Murud Janjira Fort in Raigad likely to be closed this Sunday

The Janjira Fort in Murud in Raigad district is likely to be closed this Sunday as the district administration has received a request from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The district administration has sought a police report, and based on it, a decision will be taken on the closure.
During the last weekend, a large number of people thronged to the Janjira Fort which raised safety concerns and violation of COVID norms. It was difficult to manage the crowd as some point of time at the Janjira fort.
Nidhi Chaudhary, district collector of Raigad said that she received a request from the ASI officials to close the Fort on January 27. “I have sought a police report and based on the report a decision will be taken and to be issued in writing,” said Chaudhary.
There are a number of ASI monuments and tourist spots in the Raigad district which are likely to get heavy footfalls during Christmas and New Year. People who reside in Mumbai, Pune, and Nasik found Raigad as a good getaway for a short duration as there are a number of tourist spots including the Janjira fort that receive huge footfall.
Chaudhary said that they have not taken any decision to close any tourist spots. However, a decision will be taken after consulting with the local police. “The decision of closing ASI monuments can be taken only after receiving a request from the ASI,” said Chaudhary.
Meanwhile, the district administration has advised the ASI to issue limited number of entry ticket to ASI monuments to control the crowd. “We advised them not to issue ticket beyond a limit,” said Chaudhary.
Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed night curfew in the district from 11 pm to 6 am in wake of a report on the new strain of coronavirus.
