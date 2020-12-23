New COVID-19 strain in UK: After Maharashtra, Karnataka imposes night curfew ahead of Christmas

Karnataka government has decided to impose night curfew across the state from December 23 till January 2, 2021, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Wednesday.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 pm to 6 am.

The announcement comes just ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Although the number of COVID-19 cases have been coming down, authorities fear that gathering during festive season can trigger another wave.

The discovery of new coronavirus strain found in the UK is said to be the main reason behind the imposition of the night curfew.

"This has been done to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain found in the UK. We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.