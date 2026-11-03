'Murdered Friend Appeared In Dreams For 20 Days': Guilt-Ridden Man Confesses Crime To Thane Police | VIDEO

The alleged murder in Dombivli West came to light after the accused approached the Thane Crime Branch and confessed | File Photo

Dombivli, November 3, 2026: Haunted by recurring dreams of the friend he allegedly murdered, a 24-year-old man walked into the Thane Crime Branch office nearly 20 days after the crime and confessed to killing him.

The shocking case, which came to light in Dombivli West’s Mothagaon area, has exposed how a drunken altercation allegedly turned into a murder followed by an attempt to conceal the crime with the help of the accused’s landlord.

The Vishnunagar police have arrested the accused, identified as Prabhu Karkade (24), and his landlord, Sandesh Mhatre, for their alleged involvement in the murder and disposal of the body.

#WATCH | Dombivli Crime: Man Allegedly K*lls Friend During Drunken Argument, Dumps Body Near Creek With Landlord’s Help; Both Arrested Reported by @AzmiJourno #ThaneNews #Maharashtra https://t.co/1cizBBaemS — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 3, 2026

Drunken Argument Allegedly Turns Fatal

According to police, the victim, Pallav alias Vishal Kadam (43), and Karkade were drinking together at a house in Mothagaon when an argument broke out between them. The disagreement reportedly escalated into a heated confrontation, following which Karkade allegedly lost his temper and killed Kadam.

Landlord Allegedly Helps Dispose Of Body

Panicked after the murder, Karkade approached his landlord, Mhatre, and disclosed what had happened. Instead of informing the police, Mhatre allegedly advised him that his life would be ruined, particularly as he was yet to get married. The two then allegedly decided to dispose of the body to avoid detection.

They stuffed Kadam’s body into a sack, transported it to an isolated spot near the creek and dumped it there, hoping to cover up the crime.

Recurring Dreams Prompt Confession

However, the alleged murder continued to haunt Karkade. For nearly 20 days, he reportedly struggled to sleep, claiming that the deceased friend repeatedly appeared in his dreams. Unable to cope with the guilt and mental distress, he eventually approached the Thane Crime Branch and confessed to the crime.

The Crime Branch took him into custody and subsequently handed him over to the Vishnunagar police for further investigation.

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Both Accused Arrested

Senior Police Inspector Ram Chopde confirmed that both Karkade and Mhatre have been arrested. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and their respective roles in the murder and disposal of the body.

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