'Murder Of Democracy': Eknath Shinde Slams INDIA Bloc Protest March, Alleges Conspiracy To Destabilise Country

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday alleged that those agitating against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were trying to destabilise the country in a similar manner as protesters in neighbouring countries Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Shinde alleges international conspiracy

Shinde described the protests as the "murder of democracy", and alleged that they were part of a deliberate international conspiracy, PTI reported.

“A march has been taken out against the Supreme Court, the highest judicial institution in our country. This is an attack on democracy itself. It is the murder of democracy,” he said.

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The deputy chief minister asked whether INDIA bloc leaders, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, wanted to "completely destabilise and undermine" the country.

'Attack on constitutional system'

Questioning the protesters' motives, Shinde said, “What we are witnessing is an attack on the constitutional system established by the Constitution written by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Asking how Opposition leaders could "take out a march against the Supreme Court", Shinde questioned: "Do they want to turn India into a country like Nepal, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh?”

Protests over electoral roll revision

His remarks came amid demonstrations by the INDIA bloc, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other protesters in Mumbai, Delhi and elsewhere, demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision for the polls.

The protests have drawn support from several public figures, including actor Imran Khan, activist Tushar Gandhi and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

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