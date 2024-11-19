Murbad, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will NCP (SP) Halt BJP's Kisan Kathore's Winning Streak

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner and all eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

This will be the second direct fight between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ruling in the capital city, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is what any political party wants. Constituencies like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai play a crucial role.

The Battle In Murbad

Murbad (139) assembly constituency falls in Thane district. This constituency consists of areas from Titwala, Nandgaon and Ambernath. Murbad assembly constituency is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, along with five other assembly constituencies: Bhiwandi Rural, Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West, Kalyan West and Shahapur.

The constituency has been dominated by the NCP and BJP. In 1999, 2004 and 2009 assembly elections undivided NCP was representing the seat. In 2014 elections, sitting MLA Kisan Kathore won from BJP’s ticket. In 2019 elections too, Kathore won the seat. Thus, Kisan Kathore is the three-term sitting MLA from Murbad and BJP has renominated him for the fourth term. Against him, NCP-SP has fielded Subhash Pawar. The seat will see a BJP vs NCP-SP fight.

Past Poll Statistics

Kisan Kathore is the three-term sitting MLA here. In 2014, Kathore won with a margin of 26,230 votes and in 2019, he won with a margin of 1,36,040 against an NCP candidate.

Voting in this seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Murbad assembly constituency is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, two-term sitting MP, BJP’s Kapil Patil lost the seat to NCP (SP)’s Suresh Mhatre. Mhatre won the seat with 499,464 votes and Patil got 433,343 votes. From Murbad assembly constituency, Mhatre got 77,568 votes and Patil got 106,369 votes.

About Murbad Seat

Murbad is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. The total registered voters during the 2019 assembly elections were 3,97,940 and the voter turnout was 58.93 percent.